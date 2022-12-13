Starting A New Learning Management System At Work? Top Tips To Ensure An LMS Launch Is A Success!

Avoid Costly Mistakes And Launch Your LMS Without A Hitch

Are you preparing to launch a new Learning Management System (LMS) at your workplace? If so, read on to learn how to make the most of this exciting opportunity! The best way to launch your new Learning Management System will depend on your specific circumstances. Below are some general tips that will help make the process as smooth and productive as possible.

Tips To Make The LMS Launch Process Smooth And Productive

1. Define Your LMS Objectives

Before you can successfully launch a new Learning Management System, you'll need to define the objectives of the system and determine how it will benefit the workforce. First, what is the purpose of this LMS? Will it be used for training purposes only or will it also be used for digital transformation, content creation and distribution, and so on? Knowing the answer to this question will help you decide which features should be considered a priority. Secondly, what does success look like for the company after launching an LMS? What metrics would show that employees have successfully adopted and used this tool?

2. Create An LMS Launch Timeline

There are a few steps to take when launching a new Learning Management System, and it's important that you have a defined timeline to stay on track. To do this, follow these three steps:

Create a project timeline Set priorities for each task Find any dependencies for the tasks

Once you have each task broken down, add them all into your timeline on a project planner like Trello or Monday, then shuffle them around so that they’re in order and there aren’t any missing dates. This way, you can keep track of which tasks need to be done and when. This will ensure that nothing slips through the cracks.

3. Get Buy-In And Support From Key Stakeholders

Getting buy-in from key stakeholders for a Learning Management System can be a challenge. The best way to do this? Be prepared! Think about what you will say in advance, aim to answer any questions they might have, and show them the benefits of investing in your idea. Start by meeting with key stakeholders one-on-one, getting their input on the project, and gathering their thoughts. Then meet with them as a group and present the plan for the program or system. Make sure they know what they're getting into before they sign off on it—if they don't want to be involved in its development, that's okay—but let them know how it will affect the company as a whole, so that there are no surprises down the road when you need their support again.

4. Train Your Team

Training a team for an LMS launch is a vital part of the process, but it can also be daunting. Think about these five steps:

Prepare an introductory video for everyone so they understand the goals of the LMS. Send an email with links to training videos and other resources that will help people use their time efficiently. Deliver in-person training sessions at various times so people can attend when it works best for them. Ask employees what's been working well for them and encourage them to share their ideas. Encourage employees to share any feedback they have on the system with management, even if it's negative.

5. Communicate, Communicate, Communicate

Communicating about a new LMS launch can be difficult, but it's important not to keep any information from employees. Make sure that you communicate:

The date of the LMS launch

What the system will do

What it will not do

What’s in it for the employees and how they will benefit

How they'll know if they need to use it

How they'll sign up for training

Communication is key when launching a new LMS. Not only will it help you with any initial questions or concerns, but it will also help you gauge how well employees understand and accept the change.

6. Launch And Monitor Your LMS

There are some things to consider once the launch has happened and you move into the monitoring stage. Launch and monitor the system until it's running smoothly. Figure out what new or other content needs to be added or changed for the system to work as intended. Add that content. Monitor engagement and uptake, then make changes when necessary.

Launching and monitoring a new Learning Management System can seem like a daunting task. By following these steps and keeping a close eye on the system, you'll have a smooth process and an easier time monitoring progress than if you did it without any guidance.

How To Decide Which LMS Is Best For You

When deciding which Learning Management System is best for you, it's helpful to consider these four things:

Total Cost

Ease of use

Functionality

Vendor support

Once you have a shortlist of vendors, it’s worth checking out any free LMS trial periods offered by each supplier that you're interested in, so that you can see if their platform has all the features and functionality that you need, and if it is easy enough for your employees to navigate and learn from.

Keep The Conversation Going

Encouraging an open exchange will help you improve your LMS for future employees and reduce employee turnover. Create a feedback mechanism for your learners and embrace all the comments you receive, whether they are good or bad. Be sure to continue evolving your platform to be in line with your leaners' needs based on that feedback.